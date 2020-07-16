Obituary - Mr. Edgar Nelson

Mr. Edgar Nelson, affectionately known as “Bean”, age 87, departed this earthly life, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Peak Resource, Wilmington, N.C. He was the youngest of five children born to the late Vertie Martin Nelson and the late Ed Nelson.Mr. Nelson attended the public school system of Liberty County, Georgia. He was a former employee of Bradley Plywood and CertainTeed of Savannah, Georgia, for over 38 years. He retired in 1987.He was a dedicated member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.Some of his hobbies include fishing and being a fan of the Atlanta Braves.After the death of his second wife Betty, he moved to North Carolina in July of 2018 and resided with his son and family until his passing.He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eva Lee Wiggins Nelson; his second wife, Betty Clay Evans; siblings, Cozy Nelson, Leroy Nelson, Walter Nelson and Bernice Lenon.He is survived by his eight children, Joenathan (Leisa) Nelson, Arlene (Sam) Everson, Craig (Gwendolyn) Nelson, Darlean Sailes, Claudia (David) Bacon, Glenda (Howard) Shorter, Clyde (Tammy) Sailes Jr. and Chris Sailes; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A private graveside service will be held in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.