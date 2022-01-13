Obituary - Mr. Edgar Horace Deal

Mr. Edgar Horace Deal of Statesboro, Georgia, beloved husband of 57 years to Mrs. Diana Deal, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Mr. Deal was born January 10, 1938, in Statesboro, Georgia.

Mr. Deal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Horace Greely Deal and Mrs. Bernice Hodges Deal; his sisters, Mrs. Helen Deal Scott, Mrs. Betty Deal Stringer, Mrs. Carene Deal Mallard; and brothers, J.W. Deal and Charles Deal.

He worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service for 40 years. His true passion was farming, and he farmed as long as his health permitted.

Mr. Deal is survived by his wife, Diana Dean Deal; sons, Brian (Julie), Rincon, Georgia; and Stuart, Dublin, Georgia; a brother, Hugh (Kay), Statesboro, Georgia; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Katherine, Rincon, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 10, 2022, with Elder Samuel Bryant presiding.

Mr. Deal’s family wishes to thank the staff of Bethany Hospice and Ogeechee Area Hospice for the care they provided him during his final illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bethany Hospice, 109 South Duval Street, Claxton, GA 30417; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





