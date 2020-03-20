Obituary - Mr. Earl Woodcock

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Earl Woodcock, age 74, died peacefully at his home on Friday, March 20th, 2020, under the care of Kindred Hospice, with his loving family by his side.A lifelong resident of Bulloch County, he was the son of the late Leo “Tiny” Woodcock and Lucy Mock Woodcock.Earl was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Colson Construction for many years before his retirement.He was married for 44 years to Glenda Hendrix Woodcock, who preceded him in death in 2014.Earl was a loving father and grandfather and he enjoyed watching game shows and Westerns, listening to old country and gospel music, talking on the phone and spending time with his family and his beloved and loyal sidekick, Peanut.In addition to his parents and his wife, Earl was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elsa Dean; and a brother, James Willie Woodcock.Earl is survived by two sons, Earl (Tara) Woodcock and Steven (Beck) Woodcock; a devoted and loving daughter, Crystal (Keith) Roberts, who rarely left his side; two grandsons, William Burke and Devin Rhodes; a step-granddaughter, Cassi Roberts, a step-grandson, Noah Roberts; two sisters, Mary Boyett, Joann (Tump) Hendrix; two brothers, Ed (Sarah) Woodcock and Donnie Woodcock. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The visitation will be held under the chapel side portico with all CDC group gathering and social distancing recommendations in place.For those desiring to attend the service, a graveside service will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jason Mallard officiating. All social distancing practices will be in place and there will not be a visiting period following the service.Pallbearers will be Jeff Colson, Abraham Aguliar, Jamie Boyett, Jacob Boyett, William Burke and David Bunch.Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Boyett and Mike Carter.The family would like to extend a special thanks and appreciation for the excellent care provided by Kindred Hospice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



