Obituary - Mr. Doyle Lee Evans

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Doyle Lee Evans, age 65, passed away at his residence Sunday morning, June 21, 2020.He was a native of Candler County, a member of Steven's Temple Church of God and was a former employee of the Bulloch County Board of Education, where he was a custodian at Langston Chapel.He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Evans, Statesboro; three daughters, Cecil Dekle, Florida; Latasha Thomas and Kamilah Eason-Price, both of Statesboro; one brother, Mark (Alicia) Holloway, Sanford, Virginia; four aunts, Hazel Moore, Swainsboro; Climie Sue (Otis) Braziel, Bridgeport, Conn.; Thelma Davis, Newark, New Jersey; and Louise Evans, Augusta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Wanda Littles; and a brother-in-law, Scottie (Lavern) Robinson, both of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside service for Mr. Evans will be held in Rehovia Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bishop Lewis Moses officiating.The walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 4–7 p.m. at the funeral home.Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2020




