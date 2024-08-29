Obituary - Mr. Donald Earl Cooper

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Donald Earl Cooper, age 66, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. He was born in Leesville, La., and lived in Bulloch County for most of his life.

He was a 1976 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following graduation, he worked for Brooks Instruments, Lewis Printing and Viracon/Cardinal Glass.

Donald was an avid dog hunter, loved fishing, NASCAR and a fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kelly Cooper; his son, Jason Earl Cooper; paternal grandparents, Ruth and Cecil Cooper; and his maternal grandparents, Odis and Hilda Taylor.

Donald was a member of the Pittman Park United Methodist Church and a former member of the Mill Branch Hunting Club.

Surviving are his son, Cody Alan Cooper of Pembroke, Ga.; his mother, Jackie Taylor Cooper of Statesboro; two brothers, Tony (Debbie) Cooper of Statesboro and Tim (Tonya) Cooper; his life partner, Dee Dailey of the Baygall Community; four grandchildren, Hunter Cooper, Lake Cooper, Waylon Cooper and Tucker Cooper.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia, 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2024

