Obituary - Mr. Dennis Ray Davis

Mr. Dennis Ray Davis, age 53, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Emory University Hospital surrounded by his family.Dennis was born July 15th, 1966, to the late Bobby and Catherine Davis. Dennis attended Portal School and was a member at Portal First Baptist Church. He enjoyed many years of commercial truck driving.In addition to his parents, Dennis is also preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Grooms.Dennis is survived by his wife, Tami Burke Davis; his three daughters, Amber Lindsey (Brandon), Alana Davis and Ali Hutchinson (Rabon); seven grandchildren, Aiden Taylor, Jase Taylor and Abby Taylor, Blake Lindsey and Kirsten Lindsey and Katy Davis. He was very excited to meet his new grandson, Ronin Hutchinson, expected in May.He is also survived by his brother, Byron Davis (Shannon); four nephews and one niece, all of Portal; and his mother-in-law, Linda Barnard (Tom) of Millen.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Portal First Baptist Church with Jeremy Lindsey and Don Berry officiating. Interment will follow in Portal City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Ronnie Lane, Roger Davis, Brian Akins, Jamie Calhoun, Tendai Haggins and Craig Davis.Honorary pallbearers will be women of East Georgia Regional Medical Center Laboratory Services.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2020




