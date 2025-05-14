Obituary - Mr. Dennis Laurace Perkins

Mr. Dennis Laurace Perkins, age 69, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025, with his loving wife of 49 years by his side, at Ogeechee Area Hospice, following a brief illness with leukemia. Dennis was born on November 17, 1955, in Bulloch County, the first born son of Bennie Laurace “B.L.” Perkins and Marguerite Louise Shuman Perkins.

Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. During high school, Dennis was an avid FFA member, showing hogs and serving a term as vice president.

After graduation, he began working with ITT Grinnell in Statesboro.

Dennis and Ellen Hoch were married on June 12, 1976, and resided in Brooklet, Georgia. In February of 1980, Dennis and Ellen moved to Wright, Wyoming. He started out working for Daniels Construction Company before beginning a long and dedicated career as a millwright with Black Thunder Mine-Arch Coal Company, where he was employed for 35 years.

Upon retiring in 2014, Dennis and Ellen moved back to their hometown of Brooklet, Georgia. They immediately began building their home on beautiful farmland close to the family farm. He was able to live out his dream of farming and raising cattle.

Surrounded by family, friends and good neighbors, it felt like they were truly home.

Dennis was a devoted member of Emit Grove Baptist Church. He used his talents all over the church, known as the “on-call” maintenance man, always ready to lend a hand and known for his ability to fix just about anything.

Dennis found his greatest joy in his family, as well as his love for hunting. His walls were full of his prizes from hunting. He had a great love for his “girls” (his beef cattle herd). He loved moving back “home” to Brooklet to farm and all that came with it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Laurace Perkins; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gloria Bell Hoch and Johnny Paul Hoch; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Hoch.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Marguerite Shuman Perkins of Brooklet; son, Elijah Laurace (Anna) Perkins; and granddaughter, Kayden Perkins of Nevils; sister, Marsha Deal of Statesboro; nephew, Beau (Megan) Deal; and great-nephew, Lane Deal of Statesboro; sister, Ellen Louise Perkins of Brooklet; brother, Emory (Kristie) Perkins of Brooklet; and nephew, Ethan Perkins of Savannah; great-nieces, Eden and Georgia Perkins of Covington; nephew, Elliot Perkins of Brooklet; nephew, Emerson Perkins of Brooklet; niece, Madison Hoch of Brooklet; brother-in-law, Mark (Jo) Hoch of Brooklet; and nephew, Cody Hoch of Brooklet; nephew, Evan Hoch; and great-nephew, Zach Hoch of Brooklet.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).

