Obituary - Mr. Dennis Andrew “Papa” Daley

Mr. Dennis Andrew "Papa" Daley, 71, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away on September 7, 2022, doing what he loved at the place he loved, fishing on the banks of the river at Burton's Ferry landing.Dennis, known to his family as Papa, will be remembered for the deep love and devotion he had to each of them, especially his two grandchildren.He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends, either on the banks of Brier Creek or his home.He encouraged everyone he met and made them better and treated everyone equally.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sylvania and the Spring Lake Hunting Club.He was very involved with sports when his son was younger.He had retired from the City of Sylvania as Public Works director.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dawn Blackwell Daley of Sylvania; his son, Will Daley of Statesboro; brother, Mike (Susan) Daley of Sylvania; grandchildren, Wilkes Andrew Daley and Evie Trenton Daley; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Sylvania on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at noon with Clint Sheppard, Dr. Charlie Cooper and the Rev. Wayne Ayre officiating.The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.Interment will follow at the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Luke Boswell, Austin Blackburn, Michael Brinson, Allen Daley, Jim Edenfield, Stephen Lewis, Billy Stuart, Vernon Waters.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2022




