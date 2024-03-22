Obituary - Mr. Demetric Corley

Mr. Demetric Corley, age 32, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at East Georgia Medical Regional Center after an extended illness.

Demetric was a Bryan County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years. He was a member of Boyds Temple of Ellabell, GA, but attended Church of God Holiness of Faith in Nevils, GA.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Corley, grandparents, Beverly and James Bailey and brother, Jerome Corley

Demetric is survived by his fiancee, Sharnesse Brown, Statesboro, GA; children, Genesis, Ohana, Nova and Makani Brown all of Statesboro, GA; father, Jerome Sellers, Ellabell, GA; brother, David Corley, Milledgeville, GA. A host of other relatives and friends.

Walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at Craig R Tremble Funeral Home Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. at Craig R Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

The celebration of life and cremation services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.