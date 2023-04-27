Obituary - Mr. De’Ahmoz "Mozzie" Floyd

Mr. De’Ahmoz "Mozzie" Floyd, age 29, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in McRae, Ga.

He was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 2011.

He is survived by his son, Chasyn Floyd, Milledgeville, Ga.; mother, Nellie Floyd, Statesboro, Ga.; father, Tony Holly, Statesboro, Ga.; grandmother, Seaster Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, ToQuansha Floyd and Mauricia Hunter, Augusta, Ga.; Zoe Holly and Sage Holly, Atlanta, Ga.; KeAlonte Floyd, Hailey Wilkerson, Destiny McCrae and Shamarie McCrae, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, KaDarion Floyd, Martonio Lipsey, Statesboro, Ga.; and Adonis Barnes, Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev Craig R. Tremble as eulogist.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

The celebration of life and cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2023

