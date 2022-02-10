Obituary - Mr. David Louis Davis Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. David Louis Davis Sr., age 69, passed into rest Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home.The native of Chicago, Illinois, relocated to Statesboro, Georgia, in June of 2021.He attended Corkery Elementary School, Chicago, Illinois, and completed his education in Port Gibson, Miss. He was a member of the Port Gibson High School Class of 1973.Upon relocating to Statesboro, Georgia, David joined the Cornerstone Church, under the leadership of Pastor Ed Neubert, and remained a faithful member until death.David was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Davis; his father, Herman Davis; his mother, Irene Sampson Davis; and two sisters, Willie Mae Gaines and Ruth Gaines Brandon.He leaves to cherish his memories: one son, David Davis Jr. (Cansandra); three grandchildren, Marquavious Barnes, Shi’Daizsha Davis and Alexia Davis, all of Wilson, N.C.; two brothers, Deotis Davis (Delores) of Topeka, Kansas; and Arthrene Davis (Linda) of Park Forest, Ill.; a sister, Lorraine Davis of Chicago, Ill.; brothers-in-law, Elder Emory Hagins (Rosa) of Sylvania, Ga.; Ervin Lee Hagins and Antonio Hagins, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Susan Hagin (Melvin Major) of Chicago, Ill.; Marchal Carter and Judith Wallace (Robert), both of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and one very, very special nephew, Malik Smith.A viewing for Mr. Davis will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Friendship Memorial Park Cemetery with the pastor, Ed Neubert, officiating.Final rites entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



