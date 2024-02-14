Obituary - Mr. David H. Williams

Mr. David H. “Dave” Williams passed into the home prepared for him by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 13, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, Ga., after a short illness.

He was 88 years old and born in Marion, Indiana, to David F. and Evelyn V. Williams.

He was baptized into Christ in July of 1964 at the Fountain Square Church of Christ in Indianapolis, Indiana. He served in many different Churches of Christ congregations in Indiana, Tennessee and Georgia as a deacon, trustee and Bible school teacher.

He was an active member of the Statesboro Church of Christ, where Larry Sheehy preaches.

He attended Rose Hulman in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, where he received his degree in mechanical engineering.

He was employed as a mechanical engineer in the foundry industry his entire professional life in Indiana, Tennessee and Georgia.

He worked for International Harvester, National Castings, Golden Foundry and lastly, Grinnell Corporation, from which he retired in 2001.

He moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in January of 1981 and was employed with Grinnell as a project engineer.

Upon his retirement, he spent his time in Bible study, serving his church and community.

His two great loves were his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his family.

From an early age, Dave loved motorcycles and had several different kinds during his life. He loved to work on them to improve them, even when they did not need to be worked on, and he loved to plan and take trips on them.

Preceding him in death were his wife of nearly 60 years, Katherine F. “Kathy” Williams; his parents and his sister, Virginia L. “Ginny” Barrow.

Surviving is: two sons, David R. Williams (Cathryn) of Cumming, Georgia; and Jim A. Williams of Pooler, Georgia; three grandsons, David Emory Williams, Jackson Rex Williams and Mark Anderson Williams, all of Cumming, Georgia; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard W. Barrow of Indianapolis, Indiana; one niece, Linda Rosen (Michael) of Plano, Texas; and one nephew, Dr. Michael W. Barrow (Sandi) of Dayton, Ohio; several cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be a private interment at a later date at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180 Nashville, TN, 37222-1180; the Statesboro Regional Library, 124 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





