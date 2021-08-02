Obituary - Mr. Darrell Leverne Mixon

Mr. Darrell Leverne Mixon went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2021, with his family by his side. He was received at the pearly gates by our heavenly Father. Mr. Mixon was born on December 28, 1958, in Augusta, Georgia.Darrell was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, where he lived on the family farm known as Mixon Hill.He was a graduate of Portal High School Class of 1977. He played years of baseball and participated on Portal’s first football team.He married the love of his life, Daniele Mixon, on June 6, 1981. Together, they had two wonderful sons.Darrell was a God-fearing man, impacting the lives of many. He was a lifelong member of the Crossroads Community Church, where he was very active in the GriefShare Program.Mr. Mixon retired from the Georgia Southern University Postal Service.He was the active president of the Baygall Hunting Club and a member of Statesboro Bassmasters. His passion for hunting, fishing and his love for God will always leave a legacy.He loved folding a buck in front of a pack of hounds and weighing in a stringer of bass at a tournament. The Baygall Creek, Ogeechee River, Savannah River and Clarke Hill saw Darrell Mixon on a regular basis.Above all, he loved God and his family, which was evident in countless ways, putting others above himself.Darrell was the grandson of the late Daniel Ceaborn “Doc” and Gincy Marsh Mixon and Joe Sydney Sr. and Carrie Halcomb Davis.He was preceded in death by his father, Durman Lee Mixon; and mother, Martha Carolyne Davis Mixon; three siblings, Donna Lee Mixon, Debra Lynn Mixon and Dewayne Leon Mixon.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Daniele Lee Mixon; two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrell Matthew and Kellie Mixon and Stephen Dewayne and Erin Mixon; and two precious grandchildren, whom he adored, Kabreigh Brooke “KK” Mixon and Kasyn-Gauge “Sneaky Pete” Mixon.Visitation will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Cary Swanson officiating, assisted by Pastor Wayne Swanson and the Rev. John Daniel Woodcock. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Ashley Mixon, Tracy Mixon, Chuckie Woodcock, Jerry Davis, Ronnie Lee and Ashley Lee.Honorary pallbearers will be current and former members of the D & H Hunting Club, Baygall Hunting Club and Barry Durden, along with others of the Statesboro Bassmasters.The family would like to thank everyone who showed their love, prayers and support.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ogeechee River Keeper.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mr. Darrell Leverne Mixon, please visit our Sympathy Store.Statesboro Herald, August 3, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



