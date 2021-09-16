Obituary - Mr. Dalton Partain Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Dalton Partain Jr., age 78, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his residence.The Birmingham, Alabama, native was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving as a mechanic aboard the USS Forrestal.Following his service, he moved to Miami and worked for Eastern Airlines for over 22 years.In 1988, he moved to Bulloch County and was the owner and operator of C&D Services for over 15 years.Dalton loved being outdoors and spending time with friends riding their four wheelers.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton and Mellie Elizabeth M. Partain.Surviving are two sons, Allen (Sydney) Partain of McDonough, Ga.; and Chad Partain of Statesboro, Ga.; a grandson, Nicholas (Hanna) Partain; two granddaughters, Abigail (Thomas) Cohen and Anna Partain, all of McDonough, Ga.: a sister, Sherri Montgomery of Birmingham, Ala.A private family service will be held at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

