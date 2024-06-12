Obituary - Mr. Corey Deshaun White

Mr. Corey Deshaun White, age 45, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was a Bulloch County native and was employed as a brick mason.

He received his general education diploma in Atlanta, Ga.

He is survived by his children, Maljah Scarboro, Macon, Ga.; and Lamyia Newkirk, Metter, Ga.; special friend, Sharonda Robinson, Statesboro, Ga.; parents, Robert and Martha White, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Abria White, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Robert (Karen Carter) White, Statesboro, Ga.; Kenneth (Nicola) White, Douglasville, Ga.; and Mark (Casandra) White, Melbourne, Fla.; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, June 13, 2024

