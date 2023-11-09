Obituary - Mr. Connell Johnson Sr.

Mr. Connell Johnson Sr., age 54, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

He was formally educated in the Cumberland County Public School System. At a young age, he would attend Piney Grove Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga. Connell was employed with the Johnson Development and Construction Company in Atlanta, Ga.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Johnson Sr.; and brother, Anthony Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his three sons, Connell Johnson Jr., Jerome Isaiah Johnson, Port Wentworth, Ga.; and Malcolm Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; seven grandchildren, his mother, Minnie Platt; and bonus father, Carlos Platt Sr., Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Brenda Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; Donna (Barnard) Thomas, Mount Vernon, Ga.; Veronica Johnson, Pulaski, Ga.; Sandra (James) Boggs, Claxton, Ga.; and Veronica Mills, Fayetteville, N.C.; brothers, Willie Floyd Johnson, Atlanta, Ga.; Foy Johnson, Columbus, Ga.; Floyd James Oglesby, Statesboro, Ga.; Floyd Johnson Jr., Columbus, Ohio; Carlos (Sabrina) Platt Jr., Claxton, Ga.; and Donta (Telisha) Platt, Fayetteville, N.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2023

