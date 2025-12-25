Obituary - Mr. Charlie James Allen

With heartfelt sympathy and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the family, announces the passing of Mr. Charlie James Allen.

Charlie James Allen, affectionately known as “Al or James” was born on July 10, 1937, in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Mr. Charlie James Thadius Allen and the late Ms. Mary Hill. On Monday, December 15, 2025, Charlie peacefully transitioned from this life at Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Pulaski, Georgia.

His mother passed when he was a toddler. Following her sudden death when he was four years old, he was lovingly raised by his maternal grandparents, Rev. Oscar Hill, Sr. and Mrs. Lummie Bell Lowery Hill.

Charlie James Allen, known as James Hill during his school years, attended William James High School in Statesboro, Georgia. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1955, serving honorably as a Private First Class in Germany until 1957.

Upon completing his military service, Charlie pursued higher education at Savannah State College (now Savannah State University), earning certifications in Brick Masonry, Electrical Work, and Plumbing. In 1962, Charlie (Al) married his high school sweetheart, Hazel Marie Lee Allen (Sweetie). Their loving union of 63 years was blessed with three children.

Al established Charlie J. Allen Masonry & Construction, building a reputation for excellence in his craft. Alongside his business, he dedicated himself to education as an instructor at Statesboro Industrial School under the Bulloch County Board of Education, where he taught Electrical and Plumbing trades.

From an early age, Charlie was rooted in faith, attending Summer Hill Baptist Church under the leadership of his grandfather, Rev. Oscar Hill, Sr. Later, he was baptized at West Broad Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Savannah, Georgia. In 1975, he and his family joined Statesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where he served faithfully as an ordained Deacon. Al cherished music and often sang hymns with his family during worship services. One of his favorites was “The Old Rugged Cross”.

Beyond his spiritual devotion, Al enjoyed life’s simple pleasures —fishing (holding a lifetime fishing license), watching wrestling with his family on Saturday evenings, and cheering for his beloved Atlanta Braves. Whether on a quiet riverbank or in a boat, he embraced the peace of nature. He also valued fellowship and was an active member of the Socialite Club, a local social organization.

Charlie will be lovingly remembered and leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Hazel Marie Lee Allen of Portal, GA; his son, Cpl. Carlos Diego Allen, Sr. of Portal, GA; and his daughters, Valencia LaShun Allen-Love of Lithonia, GA and Lummie LaShay Allen Baker (Keith) of Hampton, GA.

He is also survived by his beloved gGrandchildren: Victor A. Love, Kassandra L. Young (Preston), Carlos Diego Allen, Jr., Jaybaree B. Allen, Jalen W. Harris, and Jackson O. Baker; great-grandchildren: Ja’Vion M. Wynn, Makayla N. Love, Anthony T. Love, Sean J. A. Love, Zoey M. Young, and Harmony Love.

He also leaves to mourn his brothers: Reverend Clarence “Ben” Allen (Otha) of Orlando, FL, Pastor James Thaddeus Allen (Barbara) of Orlando, FL, Retired GySgt Freddy ”Donnie” Allen (Isabel) of Woodbridge, VA, George E. Allen of Pensacola, FL, and Retired MGySgt Theodore “Teddy” Allen of Mililani, HI; sisters-in-law: Mrs. Mary Lou Lee of Fort Pierce, FL, Mrs. Denise Dyson Allen of Orlando, FL, and Mrs. JoAnn Hill of Olivehurst, CA.

Special Son and daughter: Dr. Alvin D. Jackson, MD of Savannah, GA and Family and Ms. Theresa Jackson and Family of Columbus, OH; special cousins: Mrs. Louise Robbins of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mr. Carrol (Mary) Joyce of Marietta, GA, and Mrs. Varie Joyce and Ms. Josie Bell Joyce of Boston, MA; special god-daughters: Ms. Ramona Greene Mikell, Mrs. Lisa Mincey Moore (Rev. Stanley), and Mrs. Sonya Mincey Holloway of Portal, and Ms. Gwendolyn Greene Hall, Ms. Bobbie Jean Jackson, and Mrs. Tonya Mincey Gore of Statesboro, GA; special god-Sons: Mr. Joseph Deloach and Mr. Craig Mincey of Portal, GA, and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 28, 2025 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, December 29, 2025 at 11a.m. at The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, 4235 Willow Hill Road Portal, GA 30450.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458





Statesboro Herald, December 25, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.