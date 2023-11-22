Obituary - Mr. Charles Ronald Barnard

STILSON COMMUNITY -- Mr. Charles Ronald Barnard, age 86, died Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The Savannah, Georgia, native was a 1955 graduate of Commercial High School.

Charles worked as a lifeguard for several years at Daffin Park in Savannah before entering the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served for two years.

Following his discharge, Charles worked for several companies in the Savannah area before beginning his 28-year career with Gulfstream, retiring in 2002.

Charles married Janie Shurling of Stilson in 1964.

In 1978, Charles and his family moved from Savannah to Stilson, where he and Janie made their family’s home until his death.

Charles was a very active volunteer with the March of Dimes and Special Olympics.

He was very proud of the many gallons of blood that he donated to the American Red Cross.

Following his retirement from Gulfstream, Charles worked for the Bulloch County Recycling Centers.

In his retirement, Charles enjoyed many years of traveling to the mountains, attending Southern gospel sings and GSU football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Henry Barnard and Viola Smith Barnard; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alice and H.N. Shurling; and four siblings, Barbara Joan Haffey, Hazel Barnard, Hinson Barnard and Frances Arnold.

Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Janie S. Barnard of Stilson; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Elaine Barnard Kent of Statesboro, Eva and Andy Powell of Sylvania and Amy and Chris Roberts of Stilson; his grandsons, Christopher Powell and his fiancée, Emily Mains; and Dixon Powell, all of Sylvania; his bonus great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Gibson of Sylvania; a brother and sister-in-law, Ott. T. and Andi Barnard of Atlanta; a sister and brother-in-law, Marvena and Andy Andrews of Choctaw, Okla.; his special caregiver, Sandy “Thunder” Jones; and his "Savannah Kids,” Debra Swain, Arman Tunstall and Joan Michell Sorenti. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Stilson.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Powell, Dixon Powell, Robert Shurling, Glenn Shurling, Dana Sanders and Drue Sanders.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Food Bank, P.O. Box 543, Statesboro, GA 30459; or at www.statesborofoodbank.org.

