Obituary - Mr. Charles Lindy Knight Sr.

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Lindy Knight Sr., age 92, died Tuesday, Augusta 4, 2020, at The Gardens at Southern Manor.He was born in Stilson, Georgia, and graduated from Stilson High School in 1944. Following his graduation, Charles joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years.He attended technical college and following his graduation, Charles began his career with Hercules in Savannah, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement.Not able to sit still or stay home, Charles worked with W.C. Roberts Construction for many years, Nightingale Medical Alert Systems for several years and also as a maintenance person for several apartment complexes.Charles was a longtime member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and former choir director. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge.During his spare time, Charles enjoyed working in his yard.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lannie Eldridge Knight and Lottie McElveen Knight; three brothers, Raymond Knight, Calhoun Knight and Clyde Knight; and a sister, Esther Mae Lee.Surviving are his children and their spouses, Sandy and Rick McKillip of Brooklet, Charles Lindy Knight Jr. and Niki of Statesboro, Lawana and John Harbin of Warsaw, Va.; Richard R. and Anita Knight of Brooklet and Sarah and Trey Mundy of Savannah; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a sister, Gloria Taylor of Brooklet; and a brother and sister-in-law, Willie and Gale Knight of Brooklet. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Dean Robbins officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



