Obituary - Mr. Charles Edward Iler Sr.

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Edward Iler Sr. passed away on January 17, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Mr. Charles was born March 27, 1942, in Bulloch County near the Stilson/Leefield Community to the late Robbie Iler and Vertie Hagans Iler.

He lived in the Sinkhole Community of Bulloch County for most of his life and was of the Baptist faith.

He attended Nevils School and Register School before moving to Savannah in 1950. Charles was a 1960 graduate of Groves High School in Garden City, Georgia.

After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy (1960-1964), where he served on the USS Piedmont, the USS Wilkinson and was stationed in San Diego, California, for two years; Boston, Massachusetts for two years and later made Savannah his home.

He lived in Savannah for many years and later returned to Bulloch County in the late 1970s.

He worked for 37 years for Flintkote Sheet Rock Company, which later became Georgia Pacific, in Savannah as a lead man; mill oiler and heavy equipment operator. Charles later attended barber college in Savannah in the late 1960s, becoming a private part-time barber for many years.

He was an avid horse trainer and trader for years, specifically drawing favoritism for the Tennessee Walking Horses.

He owned and trained several horses before and after his retirement.

Charles was a member of several horse riding clubs throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and trail riding horses. He logged over 2000 miles on horseback the year he retired.

He also enjoyed rodeos, field trials, hosting many local yearly moonlit trail rides and parades. In his later retirement years, he became very interested in cold case investigations, private investigations and the Grand Ole Opry live on RFDTV, as well as watching the old westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Alice Iler Hilton.

Charles is survived by his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Karen Olliff Iler of Register and Chuck Iler of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Joshua and Melissa Iler of Brooklet, Lindsey Iler Smith and Addison of Guyton, Katie Iler of Greenville, Kellie Iler Evans and Cole of Savannah and Lauren Iler of Statesboro; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Bobby Cecil Iler of Brooklet.

The family will receive visitors Friday, January 19, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lucas White officiating. Interment will take place at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Iler, Addison Smith, Raul Manrique and Tommy Primm.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 142, Register, Georgia 30452; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia, 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2024

