Obituary - Mr. Charles Allen Lewis

SAVANNAH -- Mr. Charles Allen Lewis, age 73, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.Mr. Lewis was born in Statesboro on September 4, 1948, to the late Wilton Lewis and Vennie Lee Henry.He enjoyed watching TV, was an avid sports fan and loved to travel.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Erwin Chassereau; and two stepbrothers, Ray Chassereau and Alfred Chassereau.Survivors include three brothers, Ronnie Lewis, and his wife, Beverly; Monty Calvin "M.C." Chassereau and Wyman Chassereau, and his wife, Melinda; sister, Sharon Kangeter, and her husband, Phillip; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The graveside service will follow at noon at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Register with Elder Mike Newman officiating.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Charles Allen Lewis.Statesboro Herald, November 24, 2021




