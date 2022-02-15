Obituary - Mr. Cary Allen Meszaros

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Cary Allen Meszaros, age 57, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The Taylor, Michigan, native was a graduate of Taylor Center High School.Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served for nearly 10 years. Following his military service, Cary began his career as a diesel mechanic working at several establishments over the years.Carey moved to Statesboro in 1997 and has been employed with Jeff Deal Farms for the past several years.Surviving are his daughters, Katie Meszaros Rigdon of Lyons and Kaitlyn Underwood of Metter; a son, Robert Meszaros of Collins; his grandchildren, Gavin Doyle, Gracelynn Rigdon, Elena Meszaros, and an infant grandson expected in April of 2022; his father, William Meszaros of Florida; his mother, Kay Meszaros of Metter; a sister, Sandra Parker of Metter; and two brothers, Tom Meszaros of Michigan and Michael Meszaros of Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Oasis Church of God in Lyons, Ga., located at 1163 Highway US 1 South, Lyons, Georgia.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gilbert Wommack officiating. A private burial will be held later in Bloomingdale.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro I sin charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



