Obituary - Mr. Carl E. Mosley

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Carl E. Mosley passed into rest Monday, November 16, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a graduate of Statesboro High School.He was a former employee of the Bulloch County Board of Education as a custodian for 29 years. He was a member of the Parrish Grove Baptist Church.Mr. Mosley is preceded in death by his father, Silas Mosley; his siblings, James Mosley, Judy Mosley and Angel Mosley.He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 43 years, Bernice Mosley, Portal, Ga.; children, Wendy Mosley (Reggie Smith) and Iesha Washington, both of Portal, Ga.; his mother, Corrine "Annie" W. Mosley Jones; brothers, Roy Edward (Willie Mae) Mosley, Metter, Ga.; Glenn Mosley, Portal, Ga.; Kenneth (Keyshia) Mosley, Statesboro, Ga.; Randy (Mamie) Mosley and Gerald Mosley, both of Portal, Ga.; sisters, Nancy Ann Royals, Statesboro, Ga.; Mattie R. (Ronald) Cail, Rocky Ford, Ga.; Becky W. (Fred) Mozee, Swainsboro, Ga.; Mary Ann Mosley, Boston, Mass.; and Annette (Samuel) Wiggins, Portal, Ga.; two uncles, seven aunts, a sister-in-law, Brenda (Larry) Harrison; a special niece, Kimberly Hagins; godchildren, Doc Hagins and Nosirrah Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held Friday evening, November 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service for Mr. Mosley will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the St. Paul Independent Methodist Church Cemetery with Bishop Anthony Chavers, presiding, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2020

