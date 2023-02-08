Obituary - Mr. Bradley Lavone Anderson

Mr. Bradley Lavone Anderson, age 52, was mercifully taken home by the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Brad had a long struggle with pain resulting from a past injury and then from AML leukemia.The Statesboro native was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he became a Navy medic, and continued as a medic in the Army National Guard.He later trained to become an EMT and then a paramedic.Helping people and being a paramedic brought him joy throughout his career, along with lifelong friendships.Most recently, he was employed with Amerimed Emergency Medical Services, who was such a blessing to him throughout his battle with leukemia. The degree of love, compassion and support given to him during the last seven months was overwhelmingly amazing.Brad and his family were so appreciative of them!Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sewell Morgan and Frances Emaline Akins Anderson and Floyd and Mary Maude Mixon Brannen.He is survived by his son, Austin Lewis Anderson; a granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Anderson; his parents, Lavone Otha and Mary Elizabeth Brannen Anderson; his sister and brother-in-law, Tamela and Danny Smith; his nephews, Elijah Daniel Smith and Joshua Andrew Smith.Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors.Pallbearers will be Amerimed employees: John Herndon, Jairus Groover, Matt Head, Rose-Anna Madden, Abby Houston and Nate Lincoln.Burial will follow the service in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The services will be officiated by Elder Lavone O. Anderson, Amerimed chaplain; Donnie Parsons and Elder Lee Chambers.Brad was so blessed with many friends and family who have prayed for him and helped him through the struggles of life. For each of you, Brad and his family are so very grateful!Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



