Obituary - Mr. Booker T. Johnson

Mr. Booker T. Johnson, age 69, passed away on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was a native of Bulloch County, attended Statesboro High School and later retired as a master carpenter.

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Houston, Cornelius Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Latasha Wiggins of Boston, Mass.; sisters, Bonnie Pryor, Mary Jo Williams and Annette Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist. Interment will be held at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2026

