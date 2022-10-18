Obituary - Mr. Booker T. Hendrix (Billy Hendrix)

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Booker T. Hendrix (Billy Hendrix) was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County, Georgia, to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd.He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army.Mr. Hendrix retired from Willingway Hospital, where he worked for over 40 years.He was a member of the Elm Street Church of God.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Lovett Hendrix; two children, Eugene Hendrix and Vera Hendrix; a sister, Betty Jean Hale; and a stepdaughter, Lillian Cone.He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife, Margarette Brannen-Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; sons, Al Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; Alfred Hendrix (Darlene Rozier), Hephzibah, Ga.; and Christopher Hendrix, Winston-Salem, N.C.; stepchildren, Jozell (Jerrilene) Lovett, Augusta, Ga.; Jean Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; Kathy Lovett Ulrich, Beech Island, S.C.; Connie (Derrick) Thompson, Columbia, S.C.; Kim (Pam) Lovett, Augusta, Ga.; a brother, Charles “Brother” Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; a stepson-in-law, Dennis Cone, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren and step grandchildren, other relatives and friends.At the request of Mr. Hendrix, his remains will be cremated.A memorial service will be scheduled later.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 19, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



