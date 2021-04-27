Obituary - Mr. Bobby Ray Adams

PORTAL, Ga. — Mr. Bobby Ray Adams, age 77, better known as "Uncle Bob," went peacefully to his heavenly home on April 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Bob was a brother, uncle and friend to many in the Portal Community. He resided in Portal, Ga., with his family.

Bob was a lifelong member of the Portal Heritage Society. He enjoyed thrift stores, garage sales and shopping for a bargain. Bob's favorite pasttime was visiting with his friends to share a cup of coffee and good conversation. Bob was well-known in his small town because he never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.

Bob was born on August 17, 1943, to Herbert and Thelma Adams in Mayking, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dave Adams, Don Adams and Billy Adams; and three sisters, Sue McCullough, Lettie Saxon and Grace McCullough.

He is survived by two brothers, Eddie Adams and Cecil Adams, both of Portal, Ga.; five sisters, Barbara (Larry) Wheeler of Leesburg, Fla.; Christine Dempsey of Okahumpka, Fla.; Judy (Robert) Lindsey of Hahira, Ga.; Nina (Jesse) Horton of Ray City, Ga.; and Mickey (Junior) Bragg of Portal, Ga. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Portal City Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jackie Tidwell, Eugene Boggs, Billy Boggs, Herbert Adams, Junior Bragg and JT Bragg.

Friends may sign the online register at www.joiner

anderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2021

