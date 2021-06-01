Obituary - Mr. Bobby Charles Staggs

Mr. Bobby Charles Staggs, 84, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia.

Bobby was born in Beech Creek, Ashley County, Arkansas, on November 3, 1936, to John Brown Staggs and Vennie Elenore Jones Staggs. He attended public schools in Keiser and Osceola, Arkansas.

After graduation in 1954, his mother signed for him to enlist in the United States Navy at the age of 17. While he was stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., he met the love of his life, Janie Lue Crosby. They were married on December 10, 1955, in Folkston, Ga. They celebrated

65 loving years of marriage last year.

Bobby retired a 20-year naval veteran and served in the Vietnam War conflict. He was an aviation structural mechanic. He was blessed to have traveled the world, both with and without his family. He was stationed aboard three naval aircraft carriers: the USS Hancock, the USS Midway and the USS Saratoga. He retired in 1974, having reached the rank of chief petty officer, AMC (Air Mobility Command). He was especially proud of his medal decorated naval service and honored to be a retired veteran.

Upon his retirement from the military, he began a career in law enforcement. He, Janie and their four children first settled in Claxton, Ga., where he worked as both an EMT and a deputy sheriff with the Evans County Sheriff's Department in Claxton, Ga. In the '80s they moved to Brunswick, Ga., where he was employed with the Brunswick Police Department. Their final move was to Statesboro, Ga., where he enjoyed a 10-year career with the Statesboro Police Department, where he was named the "Police Officer of the Year" numerous times.

His law enforcement career ended after suffering a massive heart attack in 1996, when he retired for a second time. Bobby, however, was a workaholic, enjoyed staying busy and re-entered the work force. Up until his final retirement, he worked as a service writer for a couple of local dealerships, provided security for the local movie theater and managed the Western Auto up until it closed. His final job was managing the transportation drivers and providing security for Franklin Chevrolet, from where he finally retired.

Bobby joined the Shriners in May of 1974, where his membership was active for 47 years. He was also an active member of the American Legion, Dexter Allen Post #90 for 28 years. He served the American Legion Post #90 in many positions over the years: commander for three years, sergeant at arms, comptroller and adjunct, happily filling in where needed. He was also named "Legionnaire of the Year." He was a welcomed face weekly, as he worked Bingo for many of those years.

He supported the law enforcement community as a member of the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police). He and Janie passionately supported several military and law enforcement charities, as well as St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Bobby had a magnetic/contagious smile and personality, and he loved to laugh. He was a man that loved to work, loved to be of service and loved people unconditionally, especially his family and community. He loved a good cup of black coffee, dessert and especially John Womble's glazed donuts. He was a dog person and loved each one that he and Janie raised over the years, treating them like one of their children.

His taste in music was eclectic. From country, rock, to reggae, there was always music in the car. Over the years, he and Janie regularly attended live music concerts. He and Janie also loved to travel, with thousands of photographs journaling their many adventures.

He loved his shop, could fix just about anything, and loved fishing but rarely took the time off to enjoy.

He was a kind and compassionate man who rarely, if ever, spoke ill of others. He was generous to a fault, a quality his family, friends and strangers were blessed by. His grandchildren loved him and affectionally called him "Pops."

He was preceded in death by both his parents, John and Vennie Staggs; two sisters, Judy Wallace and Betty Prance; four brothers, John Staggs, Don Staggs, Gerald Staggs and Gary Staggs; brothers-in-law, Leon DeLoach, Bob Hemphill and Ralph Prance; sisters-in-law, Annie Bell Klein and Betty DeLoach; and one nephew, Jimmy DeLoach.

His life will be missed and forever cherished by his survivors. He leaves behind four children, Donna McElveen, Delena Staggs, Stephen Staggs (Nancy Guarino) and Stacey Staggs (Rowena); grandsons, Marshal Jones (Corinna), Colt Staggs, Thomas Staggs, Robby Staggs, Gunner Staggs, Travis Givens, Ryan Hart and Johnathon Hart; granddaughters, Jessica Burkett (Ben), Angie Hart and Ashlee Hart; along with 10 great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind four sisters, Glenda Womble (Billy), Patsy Fike (Allen), Susie Butterworth and Sherrie Kirkland (Scott); one brother-in-law, Gary Wallace; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Staggs (Sonny), Sherry Staggs (Buddy) and Ester Hemphill (Bob); along many nieces and nephews; and lastly, his dog, "Taco."

Bobby will be cremated. Visitation for him will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

He will be interned with a service of military honors held for both he and his beloved wife, Janie, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Foundation at www.stjude.org; or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 1, 2021

