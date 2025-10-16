Obituary - Mr. Billy Lewis Odom

Mr. Billy Lewis Odom, 95, of Claxton, passed away Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Brewton Odom; his parents, Willie and Lamorah Odom; and siblings, Mary Grosse, Hiram Odom and Joan Richey.

He was the owner of Billy L. Odom Plumbing and Electrical in Claxton for over 50 years. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served a tour of duty in Japan after World War II.

He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, a founding member of the Evans County Wildlife Club and the Claxton Lions Club. He was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from the Lions Club.

He was a true American and felt strongly about displaying the American flag as an expression of patriotism and respect for this country. He was known as the “Flagman” in Claxton, where he placed flags around the town on holidays for the local Lions Club.

Survivors include his two daughters, Connie (Bo) Hendrix and Shelia (Bernardo) Sanchez Vesga; three grandchildren, Wendy Hendrix, Rachel (Danny) Nobles and Jordan Sanchez Vesga (Caitlin); two great-grandchildren, Mollie Nobles and Samuel Nobles; and special friends, Joe and Miriam Smith.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and the service starting at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Claxton. Interment will follow at the Brewton Cemetery in Hagan.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Claxton Lions Club and all who are in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church of Claxton, 313 West Main Street, Claxton, GA 30417; Evans County Library, 701 West Main Street, Claxton, GA 30417; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The staff of Nobles Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Lewis Odom.





Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







