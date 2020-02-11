Obituary - Mr. Alvin Nelson Thomas Jr.

Mr. Alvin Nelson Thomas Jr., age 64, passed away on January 23rd, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Thomas was born in Savannah, Ga., on November 5th, 1955, to Mr. Alvin N. Thomas Sr. and Mrs. Adell Ruth Minus Thomas.He was raised in Savannah and lived there until moving to Bulloch County in 1980. He worked as a mechanic for Bragg Motor Service in Statesboro for 37 years until his retirement.Mr. Thomas enjoyed fishing and will be remembered as a great husband, father and grandfather.He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his son, Andrew Thomas; a brother, James Thomas; and a sister, Louise Tiggs.He is survived by his wife, Linda Thomas of Portal; his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Martin and Alicia Thomas of Portal, Jason and Cindy Thomas of Pooler and Toby Thomas of Portal; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his two brothers, Gilbert Thomas and Paul Thomas; and two sisters, Brenda Adams and Nancy Miltner.A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The family will receive visitors following the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



