Obituary - Mother Mary Lue Huff

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mother Mary Lue Huff, age 81, departed this earthly life Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Walter Dickerson and Fannie Singleton Dickerson.She received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a dedicated member of Stevens Temple CCHUTL Church, where she served faithfully as a mother of the church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter S. and Fannie Dickerson; sisters, Lillie M. Mathis and Ruby L. Dickerson; and brothers, Thomas L. Dickerson and Walter S. Dickerson Jr.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Queen E. Huff of Austell, Ga.; Grace A. (Samuel) McCullough of Statesboro, Ga.; James (Shirley) Huff of Statesboro, Ga.; Judy Prescott of Statesboro, Ga.; Otis C. Huff of Statesboro, Ga.; Fannie E. Huff of Statesboro, Ga.; and Arthur L. Huff of Statesboro, Ga.; 22 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren; brother, James “Shepp” Dickerson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a sister, Mary L. (Claude) Robbins of Claxton, Ga.; godsons, Cornelius L. Lewis of Decatur, Ga.; and Dante Williams of Statesboro, Ga.; a goddaughter, Isabella Marshall of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mother Huff will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mother Mary L. Huff will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Stevens Temple CCHUTL Church with Bishop Moses Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2021

