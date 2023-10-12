Obituary - Miss Brenda J. Forbes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Miss Brenda J. Forbes, age 76, of Statesboro, died October 11, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah.

Brenda was born on June 24, 1947, in Statesboro to the late Elloway and Effielyn Waters Forbes.

She made her home with her parents, helping to care for them until their passings.

She retired after 37 years of federal employment with the Social Security Administration.

She was a long-time devoted member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, member and past chairperson of the Ruby Lee Circle, Wednesday Morning Prayer Group, United Methodist Women and Baking Ministry.

Aunt Bebe, to her many nieces and nephews, will be remembered for her love of cooking for family gatherings, traveling and family trips to the beach.

Her quick wit, sayings and love of animals, especially horses, will be sadly missed by all who enjoyed her company.

She was a staunch believer who loved the Lord and is rejoicing in her next great adventured in heaven.

She is preceded in death by parents and her siblings, Teresa A. Forbes and Lynn F. Nevil.

She is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Forbes Strickland (Harry), Pam Forbes Kearns (Rusty), Elizabeth Forbes Anderson (Leslie); niece/grandchild, Anna Lewis (Jason); nephews/great-grandchildren, Dalton Lewis, Brody Lewis, Dane Lewis; her caregiver, Lisa Crowe (Barry); her dog and best friend, Missy; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Cason, assisted by Dr. Doug Fairbanks.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

A private burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Marlin Nevil, Brent Nevil, Matthew Hendrix, Barry Crowe, Brian Bourke and Jim Bourke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contribution be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2023

