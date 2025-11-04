Obituary - Miriam Carruth Hagan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Miriam Carruth Hagan, age 79, died Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was born August 26, 1946, in Bainbridge, Ga., to the late Wade Carlton Carruth Sr. and the late Augusta Slappey Carruth.

As children of a United Methodist minister, Miriam and her siblings grew up in towns across South Georgia and made many friends wherever they went. After completing three years at Warner Robins High School, she graduated from Tift County High School in 1964 and then enrolled at Georgia Southern College. It was there, in need of a physics lab partner, that she met Dan Hagan. Miriam and Dan were married on March 8, 1969, in Brunswick.

Miriam graduated from Georgia Southern in 1968 and began working as a math teacher to support Dan as he pursued his master's and doctorate.

She taught at Herschel V. Jenkins High School (1968—70) and at Statesboro High School (1970—71). She would change careers and become a certified public accountant, working at Dabbs, Deal, Hickman, and Hill, then became a partner at Thigpen, Hagan, and Lanier, before opening her own accounting firm in 1992.

Always involved in her local church, Pittman Park United Methodist, and the United Methodist Women, Miriam also volunteered at the annual conference level.

In 2000, she closed her practice to begin working for the South Georgia Conference of the UMC as the director of Administrative Services and conference treasurer.

She was a tireless servant to local churches, pastors and their families. She would be elected to serve at the denominational level as a delegate to general and jurisdictional conferences in 2004, 2008 and 2012, and on the board of directors of the General Board of Pensions and Health Benefits.

A devoted lifelong fan of the Georgia Southern Eagles, she attended countless football as well as men’s and women’s basketball games. Her sons remember her listening to the Atlanta Braves on the radio every night for years and that she was the reason their family vacations included trips to major league baseball games as they were growing up.

She loved Diet Coke, her grandkids and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Zaidee Carruth Clark.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel V. Hagan, Ph.D.; and their sons, the Rev. Dr. D. Scott Hagan, and his wife, Julie, of Statesboro, Ga.; and the Rev. Kirk C. Hagan of Brooklet, Ga.; her grandchildren, Samuel Davis Hagan, Jack Anderson Hagan, Wesley Diane Hagan and Henry Carlton Hagan. Mrs. Hagan is survived by her brother, Wade Carlton Carruth Jr., and his wife, Kim, of Gainesville, Ga.; and lots of cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, at Pittman Park United Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary, led by the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith, the Rev. Marcia Cochran and the Rev. Stephanie Smith.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pittman Park UMC Endowment Fund, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, November 4, 2025

