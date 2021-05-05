Obituary - Mimi Angela Gibbons

Mimi Angela Gibbons, a longtime resident of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Atlanta. She was 82.A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Mimi De Maria was born on June 21, 1938. She attended New Utrecht High School in that borough and was on the Twirling Team when it was invited to perform at Madison Square Garden. Later, she attended Hofstra College.She met her husband, John Gibbons, in Manhattan. They became engaged on their third date and married in 1960.Mimi and John lived for a few years in Long Island and then in Middletown, N.J., before settling in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1979, where they raised their "four wonderful daughters", as Mimi always said.Two years ago, Mimi and John moved to Atlanta to be near three of their daughters.While in Statesboro, the Gibbons' family lived in Irongate. Mimi was active with her Gourmet Club, collecting recipes from all over the world.She was also a devoted member of her Wednesday Bridge Ladies group.A noted businesswoman, once her daughters were grown, for many years Mimi owned and operated a diet center in Statesboro. Her love of cooking was reflected in an award-winning health and food column she wrote for the Statesboro Herald. Many of her articles were reprinted in the Naples Sun Times in Florida.An accomplished writer, Mimi also self-published four "Ashleigh Warren" mysteries, still available on Amazon.Mimi loved to travel. In addition to many trips across the United States, some of her overseas ventures included France, Asia, Italy, Russia, Egypt and a surprise visit to old friends from Middletown in Ireland. She once said that she hated to drive by an airport and see jets departing without her.She is survived by her devoted husband, John, her husband of 61 years; four daughters, Jackie Wammock (Sam) of Atlanta, Laurie Gibbons (Jesse) of Santa Rosa, Calif.; Karen Feagin (Will) of Atlanta; Allison Tokar (Kory), of Dublin, Ga.; an adored brother, Lawrence, of Naples, Fla.; and nine grandchildren.She was predeceased by her parents, Lena and Vincent De Maria of Statesboro.Family will receive friends in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 3-5 p.m.A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church with a reception to follow.Memorial contributions may be made, if so wished, to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Heifer International or a charity of your choosing.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



