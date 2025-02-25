Obituary - Mildred McBride

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mildred Jeanette Brannen McBride entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 21, 2025. She was born in Bulloch County on December 26th, 1938, to Rufus L. and Rebie Landing Brannen.

Mildred was a member of the 1956 Portal High School graduating class.

She married the love of her life, Douglas Alton McBride, on December 20, 1957. She spent her life in service to her family and her church, McDonald Baptist, where she was a member for 65 years.

She retired from BASF in Sylvania, Georgia, and enjoyed working at Farmer's & Merchant's Bank for several years after retirement.

Mildred was a member of the Bay Branch Homemaker's Club and McDonald Baptist Church Women's Missionary Union.

She loved providing Sunday lunches for her family after church and getting everyone together as much as possible.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two of her siblings, Rebon Brannen and Geraldine B. Motes.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Douglas Alton McBride; three sons and daughters-in-law, Joey (Angel) McBride, Todd (Andrea) McBride of Sylvania, Georgia; and Tracy (Erica) McBride of Statesboro, Georgia. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Macay (Dru) McBride, Brooke (Drake) Collins, Tyler (Alicia) McBride, Brannen (Anna Lee) McBride, Connor (Alex) McBride and Olivia McBride. Mildred also had the privilege of loving and being loved by seven wonderful great-grandchildren, Stone, Stella, Malley, Clare, Sawyer, Archer and Elizabeth. She leaves behind two loving sisters, Glenda B. Reddick of Statesboro, Georgia; and Marilyn B. Thompson of North Augusta, South Carolina. She has been blessed with many cousins, nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

The Rev. Dr. Karen Zeigler was the officiating minister. The funeral service was held at McDonald Baptist Church on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary of McDonald Baptist Church. Burial followed at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of McDonald Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Pineview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their dedication to the care of our loved one and their support for us over the past year. We would like also to thank Mr. Edward Hagan and Mrs. Harriet Hagan Yancy, who were faithful to visit and pray with her as the days became short.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home of Sylvania is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2025

