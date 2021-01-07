Obituary - Mildred Fern “Milly” Ware Richards

Mildred Fern “Milly” Ware Richards, 100, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Monroe, Georgia, of complications from COVID-19.Mrs. Richards was born on April 4, 1920, in Conehatta, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Elvie Bishop and Otha Robert Ware. She was raised in Lake, Mississippi, and graduated from Lake High School in 1938.Mrs. Richards received her bachelor’s degree from the Mississippi State College for Women, now Mississippi University for Women, and joined the “code girls” at Arlington Hall Station near Washington, D.C.After her husband’s retirement, she received a master's of library science from the University of Mississippi and worked as a research librarian at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Georgia Southern College (now University) in Statesboro, Georgia.She was proud to be a military wife, living with her family in the U.S., Yugoslavia and Germany. After retirement, she and her husband continued to enjoy traveling, visiting the Middle East, Europe and Asia.She loved the beach and was a talented artist.She was predeceased by her husband, Grover Chester Richards; brother, Otha Bishop Ware; and sister, Opal Ware McCrory.Milly Richards is survived by her sons, Chester Ware “Chet” Richards (Ginger) of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Robert William “Bert” Richards of Athens, Georgia; granddaughters, Cathy Rachelle Richards (Steven Antholt Jr.) of Alexandria, Virginia; Lori Samira Serradas (David) of Oak Park, Illinois; Kathryn Lindsey Richards of Kennesaw, Georgia; Erin Kelley Richards of Athens, Georgia; Allyson Whitney Richards of Munich, Germany; and grandson, Robert William “Rob” Richards (Julie Lee) of Irmo, South Carolina; and great-grandchildren, Cornelia and Viola Antholt and Ariel and Alton Serradas.Due to pandemic virus health restrictions, a service or gathering will not be held. When conditions permit, Mrs. Richards will be interred with her husband in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



