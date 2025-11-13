Obituary - Michael Wayne Miller





With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Wayne Miller, age 42, who passed away suddenly on November 7, 2025. His memory will live on forever in our hearts, and he will be missed by everyone who loved him dearly.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Hubert G. Miller and Col. Albert Sydney Dodd III; his grandmother, Mary Ruth Dodd; his aunts, Lulie Anne Dodd and Sandra Linto; and uncle, Randy Linto; as well as his stepfather, James Edward Burgess.

He is survived by his children, Caleb Michael Miller, Gracelynn Miller, Braylen Miller and Michael Miller Jr.; his parents, Dancy Dodd and Wayne Miller; his siblings, Melinda Miller and Emily Miller; his grandmother, Ramona Miller; his best friend, Tony Gasper; his aunts, Deanna Dodd and Pam Dodd; his uncles, Tracy Miller and Alan (Debbie) Tyson; his nephews, Devin Matthew Davis and Jace Charles; niece, Emory Jade; and cousins, Byron Linto, Jacob Miller, Duncan Miller, Matthew Tyson, Jenna Tyson, Jesse Jones, Jenne Matthews and Larissa Rosenberg.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

Statesboro Herald, November 13, 2025

