Obituary - Michael Robert "Mike" Sanders

BUCKHEAD & STATESBORO, Ga. -- Michael Robert "Mike" Sanders died Tuesday, December 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga., at the age of 64.

Known for his youthful spirit, giving heart, integrity and warmth, Mike was a loving and supportive father, brother and friend to many.

Driven by an industrious work ethic balanced with his fun-loving nature and great sense of humor, Mike served as an inspiring leader and mentor, guiding others to success and imparting well-earned wisdom.

His lasting impact is keenly felt by those lucky enough to know him.

Born in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 1959, to the late Gustave Sanders III and Helen Bremer Sanders, Mike was the youngest of four children.

He graduated from Westside High School in 1977 and proudly earned his undergraduate degree in marketing from Georgia Southern University in 1981. While at Georgia Southern, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

He is survived by his three wonderful and deeply loved children, Stephanie Sanders, Robbie Sanders (Maria) and Caroline Sanders (Jason Guevara); his loving sisters, Suzanne Gay (Tom) and Nancy Turner; his beautiful grandchildren, Scarlett Sanders, Nolan Sanders-Guevara and Autumn Sanders; and his beloved dog, Ellie. In addition, he is survived by dear sisters-in-law, Lori Kircher (Myra Fain) and Terri Henry (John); as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and extended family members.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, his brother, Gustave Richard "Dick" Sanders; his former spouse of 41 years, Danna Lane Sanders; and many cherished family dogs.

Mike was an engaged and incredibly proud father, instilling core values, encouraging his children's goals and helping them through both life's joys and challenges.

To his beloved three grandchildren, he was their affectionate, playful "Big G". Mike had so much fun in this role, acting silly with Nolan and Scarlett, always laughing, taking them on entertaining outings and boat rides.

He loved the lake, where he spent some of the happiest times of his life, from visits to Clarks Hill as a kid, 20+ years of fun-filled summers at Lake Oconee with his family, to finally moving full-time in 2020 to his "One Particular Harbour".

A fervent sports fan, Mike attended The Masters at Augusta National for well over 40 years, coached Robbie's baseball teams and relished his role as the football stadium announcer at two local high schools. However, nothing compared to his love of Georgia Southern football. For many years, his legendary tailgate at every home game brought together countless people to cheer on the Eagles.

No one was a more passionate supporter of his alma mater, Georgia Southern University, than Mike. His remarkable generosity, enthusiastic involvement and dedicated leadership roles in the university community created an indelible legacy that will continue to influence the university's future for years to come.

In 2015, Mike was honored with the Alumnus of the Year Award for his contributions.

He served as a member and chair of various boards and committees, including the Georgia Southern Foundation Board of Trustees, culminating in his role as chair for the past three years.

Mike was instrumental in the formation of the Atlanta Chapter of Southern Boosters as well as the planning and fundraising of several large-scale projects over the years, including the Ted Smith Family Football Operations Center.

He and his family endowed a scholarship at the university for students in the Honors Program, just one of his many efforts to help young people find their own path to success, as Mike did after his foundational years at Georgia Southern.

Mike built an impressive career in the financial services industry, beginning with Morgan Stanley, originally Dean Witter, where he served as a financial advisor for more than 25 years, followed by 15 years as senior vice president for Wealth Management with UBS Financial Services.

Mike cared deeply about serving the families who trusted him to guide their financial investments. To him, they weren't clients, but friends.

He was very involved in his communities, serving as past president of the Retail Securities Brokers of Georgia, deacon at Smoke Rise Baptist Church and Touchdown Club president at the local high school.

Two celebration of life parties will be held in March 2024, one in Statesboro, GA and one in Atlanta, GA. Details will be forthcoming.

His family looks forward to gathering together with Mike's friends and extensive community to share stories -- especially funny ones -- enjoy good times, honor his legacy and remember Mike with love and laughter.





Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



