Obituary - Melinda Walker Green

Melinda Walker Green, 49, of Cobbtown, and wife of George “Brian” Green, died early Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence.Born at Beale Air Force Base, California, she was the daughter of Billy and Mary Ann Walker.Melinda was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. She worked for Wal-Mart in the Accounts Payable Department and for the family recycling business doing the books.Melinda was active in supporting the Tattnall County Shriners and she loved to fish.In addition to her maternal and paternal grandparents, she was preceded in death by her father, Billy Walker; and her father-in-law, George Green.Surviving are her husband of 27 years, George “Brian” Green of Cobbtown; her children, James “Daniel” Green and George “Avery” Green of Cobbtown; her mother, Mary Ann Conner Walker of Brooklet; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Jennifer Walker of Brooklet and Michael and Michelle Walker of Pennsylvania; her mother-in-law, Dale Meeks Green of Cobbtown; sister-in-law, Amanda Green See, and her husband, Jason; and several nieces and nephews.The memorial service will be held 11 o’clock in the morning on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Evergreen Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Tattnall County Shrine Club, P.O. Box 442, Glennville, Georgia 30427.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, of Cobtown, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



