Obituary - Matthew Anderson

Matthew Anderson, age 38, of Statesboro, was born on July 4, 1985. He came into this world as a firecracker and left it just the same on October 29, 2023, after a short battle with cancer at home under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice and his family.

Everyone who knew Matt knew he was the life of the party and a spark of light when you needed it the most.

He was a die-hard Alabama fan and you could hear him screaming Roll Tide! every chance he got.

Matt will be greatly missed by so many that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents, Bobby and Linda Davis; his grandmother, Mary Anderson; his twin brother, Mark Anderson (Kasey); brothers, Christopher Davis (Kevin), Ryan Davis and Joshua Davis (Kylee, all of Statesboro; two special nephews that were his heart, Kaiden and Kohen Anderson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, but none no truer a friend than his special friend, Mickala Nesmith.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Anderson.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating. Interment will be in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark Anderson, JK Burnett, Jesse Burnett, Zachary Nesmith, Cody Sparks and David Guidry.

Honorary pallbearer will be Stephanie Lastinger.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2023

