Obituary - Master Adhen Devon Larry

Master Adhen Devon Larry, age 8, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.A private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in Eastside Cemetery.Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, (912) 964-4336, in charge of arrangements.Please sign our online guestbook at www.sextonhallfh.com.Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



