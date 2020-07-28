Obituary - Master Adhen Devon Larry

Master Adhen Devon Larry, age 8, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
A private graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in Eastside Cemetery.
Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, (912) 964-4336, in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2020
