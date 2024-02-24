Obituary - Mary Willene Grice Brown

Mary Willene Grice Brown, 76, of Cobbtown, Georgia, passed away at Community Hospice in Vidalia, GA on Friday, February 23, 2024.

She was born May 13, 1947, to the late William Ottis and Frances Wilson Grice. She attended Metter High School and worked at Metter Manufacturing for 20 years, Argo Corporation for seven years and Candler County Hospital for 27 years, where she retired.

Willene was a member of Excelsior Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook and shared her cooking skills with everyone. The family will miss her dressing every Thanksgiving along with all her delicious cakes. She filled the shoes of the family matriarch in 1980 after the death of her mother and treasured this role. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jacky Brown.

Survivors are her daughter and son in law, Ann (Robin) Malphrus of Ridgeland, SC and son and daughter in law, Jeff (Kelley) Brown of Lyons, GA and son, Chris Brown of Cobbtown, GA, four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Chris) Smith of Grays, SC, Emily (Daniel) Meador of Hardeeville, SC , Landon O’Neal of Dublin, GA and Riley Brown of Ellabell, GA. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Reed, Kate, and Ryder Smith, of Grays, SC and Olivia Meador of Hardeeville, SC. Additional survivors include her sister, Pat (Dewey) Dekle and Clara Monroe of Metter, GA., brothers in law and sisters-in-laws, Ray (Betty) Brown of Cobbtown, GA, Raymond (Betty) Brown of Collins, GA, June Sikes of Cobbtown, GA , Jean (James) Crooms of Metter, Ga and Dot Grice of Portal, GA.

Survivors also include a host of nieces and nephews who all loved their Aunt “Lane”, along with her many cousins. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, brother, Larry Grice, brother-in law, Charles “Booney” Monroe and, nephew, Steve Monroe, and her mother-inlaw and father-in-law, Tommy and Daisy Brown.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at Excelsior Baptist Church at 13048 Excelsior Church Rd, Metter, GA 30439. Visitation with the family will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be at Sunlight Cemetery in Cobbtown, GA.

Pallbearers will be nephews, Chad Dekle, Patrick Monroe, Devin Dekle, Tyler Kirkland, and great grandsons, Reed Smith, and Ryder Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class at Excelsior Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to made to Community Hospice in Vidalia, Ga in her honor. Please send donations to 904 Mt. Vernon Road in Vidalia, Ga 30474.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomes.com

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.