Obituary - Mary Jane Kinney Hay

Mary Jane Kinney Hay passed away peacefully, September 29th, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was born January 19th, 1929, in Atlanta, where she graduated from girls’ high school.

She met her husband, Arthur Lee Hay, there at First Baptist Church Atlanta. They were later married on February 4th, 1951, and moved to Savannah, where they were members of Bull Street Baptist Church and charter members of Memorial Baptist Church.

Mary and Arthur were married 67 years until his passing July 27th, 2018. Arthur and Mary lived in Savannah over 50 years and Mary was the owner of La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries for many of those years.

In addition to raising three children and having a successful business, she was active in many civic and social clubs, including Altrusa Club International of Savannah, The Huntingdon Club and the Daughters of the American Revolution Bulloch Chapter. She was past president of the Savannah Home Furnishings Association and a director on the Georgia Home Furnishings Association.

Arthur and Mary moved to Statesboro in 2007 and were current members of First Baptist Church in Statesboro.

She is survived by her three children, Brenda Hay O’Quinn, husband, Jack, deceased; Michael Arthur Hay, wife, Jane; and Richard Byron Hay, wife, Hannah. She also has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mary was from a large family of 10 children of which two are still living, LaValle Merrifield of Atlanta and Peggy Sue Webb of Colorado. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.

Her strong faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her husband and all her family, friends and loved ones was always her priority in life. She will be missed dearly by all of us until we meet again.

For those wishing to attend the graveside service, it will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, in Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, Ga. The service will be conducted by Dr. John Waters of First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hay requested that remembrances be given to the music ministry of First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, where she loved the music.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 2, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





