Obituary - Mary Carolyn Morris Gillis

Mary Carolyn Morris Gillis passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at Southern Manor in Statesboro, GA. She was 81.

Mary was born on May 6, 1942 to Clayton and Nannie Sue Morris. She was raised in Bulloch County and attended Portal High School where she graduated in 1958. After graduating, Mary attended Savannah Vocational Tech school before coming back to Statesboro where she worked for a brief time at the Statesboro Recreation Department. Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Mary then began her insurance career with Sorrier Insurance Agency. Her career would take her to Atlanta and then Charlotte where she worked for many years as a commercial insurance broker with one of the world’s largest insurers Willis Corroon. Upon retirement Mary relocated to Savannah to be with her children and grandchildren whom she adored. Mary spent many happy days with her daughter-in-law Joy traveling to doctors' appointments and having lunch outings.

She recently relocated to her hometown of Statesboro where she enjoyed playing bingo and doing arts and crafts at Southern Manor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Nannie Sue Morris and her brother Bobby Morris. Left to cherish her memory are a son Barry (Joy) Deal of Savannah and a daughter Becky Deal of Statesboro. Three grandsons Andrew Deal & girlfriend Cosette, Alex & Channing Deal of Atlanta and Jack Deal. 2 brothers Urquit (Carolyn) Morris of Charleston, SC and Johnny (Karen) Morris of Statesboro and a sister Betty Deal of Prattville, AL as well as her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Ralph Cowart, Kristie Shuman and all of the caregivers at Southern Manor as well as Regency Hospice and Jan Johnson for the love and care they provided her in her time of need.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating.

Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Deal, Alex Deal, Jack Deal, Joey Smith, John Morris, and Garrett Mitchell.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.