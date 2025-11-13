Obituary - Mary Annette “Anne” Cooper Starling

Mary Annette “Anne” Cooper Starling, age 90, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Willow Pond Senior Care, where she was a beloved resident.

Anne was born December 27, 1934, in Phenix City, Russell County, Alabama, to Mary Casey Cooper and Thomas Alvin Cooper. She grew up alongside her sister, Jerri Lynn Cooper Lewis, who survives her in Phenix City.

On October 8, 1952, Anne married the Rev. Dr. Rudolph Starling. Their marriage spanned more than four decades of shared ministry and family life before ending in 1998. As the wife of a Methodist minister serving congregations across the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, Anne brought warmth, grace and steadfast devotion to each community she called home.

A lifelong educator, Anne taught high school English to juniors and seniors for more than 30 years, inspiring generations of students. Her teaching career began in 1967 and concluded with her retirement from Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Ga., in 2000.

Her own love of learning shaped her path: she was an honor graduate of Central High School (1948–1952); attended Georgia Southwestern College (1962–1965); earned her BS in secondary education from Valdosta State College (1967); completed an MA in secondary education at Auburn University (1969); achieved certification to teach high school biology on the master’s level through Albany State University and obtained an education specialist degree from Valdosta State College in 1978.

Throughout her career, Anne taught at Baker High School, Columbus, Ga.; Eufaula High School, Eufaula, Ala.; Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge, Ga.; Peach County Middle School, Byron, Ga.; Northside High School, Warner Robins, Ga.; Colquitt County High School, Moultrie, Ga.; Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga.; Pierce County High School, Blackshear, Ga.; Clinch County High School, Homerville, Ga.; and Bradwell Institute, Hinesville, Ga.

After retirement, Anne made her home in Sunbury, Ga., for 10 years before moving in 2007 to Fortson, Ga., to be close to her sons and sister. In 2019, she relocated to Southern Manor and later Willow Pond Senior Care in Statesboro to be near her daughter.

Anne was a woman of faith, intellect and creativity. A gifted mezzo-soprano, she loved singing hymns and performing in choirs. She was also an artist who painted in acrylics, a poet and short-story writer, an accomplished seamstress and a true Southern cook.

She enjoyed reading, daily devotionals and making bead jewelry, which she gifted generously to family and friends.

Known for her wit, independence and quiet grace, she lived her faith daily in word and deed.

Anne is survived by her four children, Mark Daniel Starling (LouAnn Griffin) of Columbus, Jenny Starling Foss (the late Thomas Jay Foss) of Statesboro, Ga., Timothy Kris Starling (Megan Helip) of Columbus and Clara Lynne Starling Beach (Joseph Warren Beach) of Hoschton, Ga. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jennifer Starling Driggers (Chris Driggers) of Columbus, Adrian Starling of Columbus and MayAnne Wynne Beach of Hoschton; and one great-grandchild, Lilibeth Anastasia Driggers of Columbus. And, the father of her children, the Rev. Dr. Rudolph Starling (Caroline) of Bloomingdale, Ga.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Fortson, Ga.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Ala.

Pallbearers will be Mark Starling, Tim Starling, Norman Wise, Neil Wise, Josh Hinton and Chris Driggers.

Honorary pallbearers are Warren Beach and the deacons of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, Fortson, Ga.

Anne’s life was a melody of faith, learning and love. She will be missed, but her song will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

The family would like to thank special caregivers, Tyra White, Erica Wells and the staff of Willow Pond Senior Care, and Erica Hillman of Regency SouthernCare Hospice for their dedicated service and care.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematorium, Statesboro, and Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, Ala., are in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 13, 2025

