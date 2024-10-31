Obituary - Mary Amanda “Mandy” Franklin

STATESBORO – Mary Amanda “Mandy” Franklin, passed away October 28, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a short illness. She was born on September 3, 1950, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late William D. “Bill” Franklin and Mary (Altman) Franklin.

She is survived by her sisters, Donna Franklin Johnson of St. Simons Island, Ga.; Caroline Franklin Montgomery of North Augusta, S.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Debi Franklin of Bluffton, S.C.; daughter, Andrea Wood of Corsica, Pa.; and her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kelly Wood of Statesboro, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary Anna Wood.

Mandy’s grandchildren include Michael Siple of Glennville, Ga.; Will (Teasha) Siple of Hazen, Pa.; Autumn Siple (Avery) Willis of Statesboro, Ga.; Ethan (Paige) Siple of Hinesville, Ga.; Jerad Wood of Wilmington, N.C.; Shaun (Ryan) Wood-Phillips of Statesboro, Ga.; and Noah Wood of Statesboro, Ga. Her great-grandchildren include Dani-Grace and Maverick Willis of Statesboro, Ga.; and Aubree Siple of Hazen, Pa.

After graduating Statesboro High School in 1968, Mandy worked at the Women’s Clinic in Dubois, Pa., where she left many lifelong friends.

Returning to Statesboro in 1979, she worked with ophthalmologist Douglas Cope, MD, for many years. There, she was known for her caring, easy manner, her wonderful smile and laugh and her expertise in appointment management.

She loved rescued greyhounds, many assorted pups and beloved, Zoe.

Her special friends include Brenda Johns, her other “sister”; and the Class of ‘68 Girls Group, with whom she shared many special times.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.





Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

