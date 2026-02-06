Obituary - Martha Wilma “Willie” Simmons Coleman

Martha Wilma “Willie” Simmons Coleman passed away peacefully at her “home” at Willow Pond Senior Care, at the age of 103 on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County where she lived and worked alongside her late husband, G.C. Coleman, Jr.

Together (alongside G.C.’s brother, Leodel), they owned and operated the Statesboro Herald. Willie would often contribute to the Herald with her social column and was an associate editor and proofreader.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class. Willie was a graduate of Statesboro High School, attended the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia’s Teacher College (now Georgia Southern University) with a BA in English. Willie was a legacy founding member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority at GSU. Willie was a founding member of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, in which she and her friends enjoyed time together working with flowers and garden design – her favorite hobbies. She was recognized by the Statesboro Beautification Committee for her years of service working with various projects.

Willie enjoyed spending summer vacations at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with her children and grandchildren, reading and playing bridge with her friends well into her 90s.

Wille was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Coleman, Jr., whom she married January 11, 1943; her parents, Lannie Freeman Simmons and Lera Wilma Brunson Simmons, and her daughter, Suzan Coleman Laircey.

Surviving are children, Sally Coleman and her husband, Charles Besaw of Piney Creek, NC, and Tyler “Ty” Simmons Coleman and his wife, Stephanie Coleman, of Wesley Chapel, NC; grandchildren, Suzanne Wilson; Megan (Todd) Inman; Amy Laircey Altman (JJ), Brent Coleman Laircey (Lisa), Tyler “Parker” Coleman and Taylor Coleman; great grandchildren; Salem H. Wilson, Hadley Inman, Mary Helen Hughes, Will Altman, Kate Laircey, Ben Laircey and Joe Laircey.

Although she was an only child, she was surrounded by loving aunts, uncles and many cousins and her dear, lifelong Bulloch County friends.

Visitation was held January 15 in the First United Methodist Church Narthex. The followed in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Mark Burgess and Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating.

A private interment followed at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Parker Coleman, Brent Laircey, Ben Laircey, Will Altman, JJ Altman and Hoke Brunson.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, or the Statesboro Regional Library, 124 S Main St, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.