Obituary - Martha H. Butts

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. -- Martha Henry Butts, 69, of Beech Island, South Carolina, beloved wife of Richard, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 9, 2020.The funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at Matlock Baptist Church with the Rev. Dale Reeves and Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel UMC Cemetery.A native of Bulloch County, Georgia, Martha moved to the CSRA in order to pursue her passion for education. Mrs. Butts taught school for 37 years, the majority of which were spent at North Augusta High School, where she was a fixture at the school and in the community.Born in Vidalia, Ga., Martha was the daughter of John and Evelyn Henry.Mrs. Butts is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Butts; her only child, John (Michelle); her precious grandchildren, Nicholas and Katie; her sister, Dale Groover (Gilbert); her brother-in-law, Kenneth Butts (Traci); another brother-in-law, Michael Butts; many treasured nieces and nephews and a much-loved extended family.A graduate of Georgia Southern College (now University), Mrs. Butts earned bachelor's and master's degrees in English literature. While she was teaching, and after her retirement, she also helped local students gain their degrees at Southern Wesleyan University's North Augusta campus. Martha was a phenomenal educator. She loved all of her students. Her smile could light up a room, but you could hear a pin drop while she was teaching.Mrs. Butts spent the majority of her time as an educator at North Augusta High School teaching a multitude of subjects and served with the International Baccalaureate Programme as the "Extended Essay coordinator." She also oversaw and taught the "Teacher Cadet" course through The University of South Carolina at Aiken for seniors who wished to pursue a career in the field of education. Over the years, Mrs. Butts was a mentor to countless students, many of whom later became personal friends.Martha Butts was a woman of many talents. From editing formal documents, to writing numerous letters of recommendation for her students, to serving as a hostess for bridal and baby showers, and playing piano at weddings and funerals, Martha enjoyed giving of her time and her talents. She also loved to travel, especially to the mountains, and she enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the beach. While devotion to friends was paramount, family meant everything to her.Martha was a devout Christian. Over the last 8 1/2 years, she fiercely and courageously battled a number of extremely serious health issues. Throughout her life, and especially during her many illnesses, Martha never wavered in her faith or questioned God's will for her life. She was brave; she was kind; she was always hopeful. She was a warrior. With God's grace and her faith, Martha won her battle on her own terms.




