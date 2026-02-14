Obituary - Martha Godfrey Crenshaw

“Well done, good and faithful servant…”

Martha Godfrey Crenshaw, 83, of Register, Georgia, went home to be with her Lord on February 11, 2026.

She was born October 11, 1942 in Spindale, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Franklin Drake Crenshaw, her father, John Wesley Godfrey, her mother, Pauline Flynn Godfrey, and her siblings, Virginia Jenkins, Ray Godfrey, Virgil Godfrey, Bill Godfrey and Mary Snyder Yelton.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Ray Crenshaw (Register, GA), her daughter, Julia Ann Crenshaw Reilly (& Charlie Reilly, Newburg, MD), her grandchildren Ryan Bicknell (Huntsville, AL), Emma Bicknell (Newburg, MD), Cameron, Noelle, Lucy and Gabriel Reilly (Newburg, MD).

Martha grew up in the beautiful foothills of North Carolina, attended Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC, where she met her husband Frank, and they eventually moved to Savannah, GA in 1969. The Crenshaw family later moved to Bulloch County, where she has resided for the last 40 years.

Martha was an amazing Mother, Nana, Sister and Friend. Anyone who was so blessed to know her loved her dearly and she made everyone around her feel so very special. She was the epitome of a strong southern woman with style and grace, fiercely loyal to her family, yet possessed a sassy sense of humor and you knew you could find her rooting for her favorite football teams on the weekends.

Martha and her husband Frank were partners for over 40 years and owned various successful businesses. She worked diligently and managed all the day to day behind the scenes operations and was the glue that held everyone together.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Register, GA.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 from 5-7 p.m.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in memoriam of Martha G. Crenshaw to Fixing the Boro (fixingtheboro.com), a local non-profit organization providing health, welfare and adoption pet services to Bulloch County families and helping animals in need. Martha deeply loved her many pets over the years and they brought her so much joy.

