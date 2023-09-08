Obituary - Martha Clifton Watring-Ross

Martha Clifton Watring-Ross went to be with her heavenly Father at Memorial Health on September 6, 2023, in Savannah, Ga., at the age of 77.

Martha was born on August 22, 1946, in Millen, Ga., to Douglas and Leitha Mae Clifton.

She graduated from Jenkins County High School in 1964. She later studied business education at the University of Alabama, Eastern New Mexico University and Troy State University.

She was married to Glenn Watring until he died in 1980. After losing her first husband, she met Thomas Ross on the golf course; her heart was his. They married in 1985.

Martha began working for Effingham County Board of Education in January of 1983. She retired from her teaching and FBLA advisor position in 2010.

Martha was caring and compassionate. She loved her family and was passionate about giving back to the community and helping those in need.

She was a proud member of the Kiwanis of Statesboro. She was an active and devout member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she served on the church council as the Safe Sanctuaries team leader. She often volunteered in the church office and served at many events held on the grounds. As a dedicated community member, Martha often participated in local Kiwanis events, anywhere she could be of service.

Martha is survived by three cousins, Virginia Mitchell Bouchea, Pooler, Ga.; Stanley Clifton (Martha), North Augusta, S.C.; and Gayle Clifton Hooper (Thomas), North Augusta, S.C.; her dear friend and companion, Franklin Beacham; and many family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Watring II; her husband, Thomas Ross Jr.; her parents, Douglas and Leitha Mae Clifton; her brother, Douglas Leith Clifton; and her aunt, Sallie Clifton Williford, who Martha called Mama. Sallie helped Douglas raise Martha after Leitha Mae’s death when she was a baby.

A funeral service in her remembrance is scheduled for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at the Elam Baptist Church Cemetery in Millen, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Clifton, Joshua Clifton, Mitchell Farley, Kemp DeBerry, Bryce Denson, and Thomas Hooper.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Martha's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; to the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, P.O. Box 472, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Georgia Southern University at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/Give.

The family would like to thank the Memorial University Medical Center staff in Savannah, Georgia, for caring for Martha.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.